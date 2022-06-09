Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

