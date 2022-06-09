Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.96. 7,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($38.71) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

