Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.50

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.50 and last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 11701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

