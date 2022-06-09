Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director John Mendlein Sells 1,364 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.