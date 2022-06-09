Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Trading Down 1.9%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 161.08 and last traded at 164.43. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at 167.54.

Separately, Citigroup cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.