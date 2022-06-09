Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Trading Down 1.9%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 161.08 and last traded at 164.43. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at 167.54.
Separately, Citigroup cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUF)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.