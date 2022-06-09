Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 10,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 101,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, lithium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

