F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 7.8%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 2,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 564,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $548.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.
In related news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.