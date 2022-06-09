F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 7.8%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 2,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 564,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

