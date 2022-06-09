Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $440.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

