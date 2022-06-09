Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.79.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.