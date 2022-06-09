Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.