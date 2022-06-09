EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,123,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

