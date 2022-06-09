Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240,320 shares during the period. Everi accounts for 2.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Everi worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Everi by 3,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 495,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Everi by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 389,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

