Evercore ISI Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $145.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.26.

FIVE traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.51. 4,131,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.04. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

