Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. 554,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

