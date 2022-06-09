EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Stock Price Down 12.3%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.