ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading Up 61.4% This Week

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. ETHPad has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $106,507.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00236328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

