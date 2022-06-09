Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.