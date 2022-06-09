Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $15.13 million and $49,590.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,379,860 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.