Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NYSE ENZ opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of 241.24 and a beta of 0.81. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $39,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
