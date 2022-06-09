EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

