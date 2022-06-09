Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Downgraded by CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$33.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
TSE:ENGH traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 292,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,452. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$25.38 and a 1-year high of C$64.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33.
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
