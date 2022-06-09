Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 12,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business's fifty day moving average is $14.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

