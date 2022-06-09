Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF comprises about 1.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,792,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 188,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period.

FAN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

