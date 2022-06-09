Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 5,035 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 2.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of HP traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

