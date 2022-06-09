Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 5.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 298,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,639. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

