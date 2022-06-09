Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,119,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,527 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

