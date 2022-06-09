Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,119,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,527 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $6.57.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65.
About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.