Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2578073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enel Américas by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.