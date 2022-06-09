Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

