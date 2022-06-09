Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Sells $12,959.42 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $12,959.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,958.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Bruce Eaton sold 297 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,893.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $24,707.12.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.