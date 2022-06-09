Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Sells $12,959.42 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $12,959.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,958.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Bruce Eaton sold 297 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,893.67.
- On Friday, April 1st, Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $24,707.12.
NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
