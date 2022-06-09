Eden Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (EDEN)

Eden (EDEN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $2.80 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.99 or 0.99979859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031287 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDEN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.