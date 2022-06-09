Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of close to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Ecolab also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.47. 8,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,378. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.31 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.76.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

