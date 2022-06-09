eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Tops $444,673.18

eBoost (EBST) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $444,673.18 and $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00203158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006970 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

