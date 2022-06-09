Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.77. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 639,680 shares traded.

KODK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $381.97 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

In other news, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 2,434,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $13,947,845.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 52.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 383,445 shares during the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

