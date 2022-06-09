Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

EGLE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

