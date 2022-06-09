Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.27

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.27 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 212108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 190.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

