e-Money (NGM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $296,930.00

e-Money (NGM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $296,930.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00230900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00403023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030415 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

