DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

