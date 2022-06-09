Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $487,560.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $4,565,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $33,357,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $2,166,000.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

