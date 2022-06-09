DragonVein Tops One Day Trading Volume of $616.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. DragonVein has a market cap of $761,871.08 and approximately $616.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,099.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.00586174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00187666 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

