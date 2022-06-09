Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $703.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,918 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

