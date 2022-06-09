Donut One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,047.00 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $137,522.07 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00332287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00439470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

