Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down to $32.32

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.32, but opened at $30.80. Domo shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 977 shares changing hands.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Domo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.