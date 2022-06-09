Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

