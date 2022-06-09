Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 350,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

