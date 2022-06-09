Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €41.20 ($44.30) and last traded at €41.10 ($44.19). Approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.00 ($44.09).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98.
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)
Further Reading
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.