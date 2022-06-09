Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.02

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 87970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts have commented on DHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $501.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

