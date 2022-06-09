Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,276 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $242,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Natixis increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

