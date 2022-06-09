Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.89 ($4.07).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.05) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.14) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.51) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 315 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.83) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($93,874.19).

Shares of DLG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 258.50 ($3.24). 3,543,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($4.00).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.