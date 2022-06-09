DinoX Market Capitalization Hits $877,636.93 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. DinoX has a market capitalization of $877,636.93 and approximately $515,459.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00233220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00429194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030038 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX's total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins.

Buying and Selling DinoX



