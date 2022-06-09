DigixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $24.47 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 133.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $43.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $328.69 or 0.01086269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 74,456 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

