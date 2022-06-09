Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.58 on Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Diamond has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $21,329.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00005230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001500 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,689,251 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

